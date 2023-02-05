Katheen Joyce Brouse, 69, of Ogdensburg

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 6:32 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Kathleen passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at her home.
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A Funeral service for Katheen Joyce Brouse, age 69, of Ogdensburg, will be held on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at Oswegatchie Memorial Park with Deacon Rod Roca officiating. Kathleen passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at her home. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg.

Kathleen is survived by her two siblings, Donald Brouse, Jr. of Ogdensburg, NY and Marlene Shaver and her husband, Keith, of Ogdensburg, NY, an uncle, Robert Booth and his wife, Nadine, of California; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. She is predeceased by her parents, Donald and Lavonne Brouse and a brother, David M. Brouse. Kathleen was born on March 2, 1953, in Ogdensburg, NY, the daughter of the late Donald J. and Lavonne M. (Booth) Brouse. She graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy in 1971 and later graduated with an associate degree from Roethel’s Business School. Kathleen had married previously, which later ended in divorce. Kathleen was first employed as a nurse’s aide at St. Joseph’s Home then as a kitchen aide at the St. Lawrence Psychiatric Center. She later worked in the hospitality business at the Windfall Restaurant in Cranberry Lake, NY.

Kathleen enjoyed going out for dinner with friends and family, especially Phillips Diner. She was a member of the Ogdensburg Command Performances and enjoyed watching the shows that came to the theater.

Donations may be made in Kathleen’s memory to ASPCA, P.O. Box 96929, Washington, DC 20090-6929. Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhome.com

