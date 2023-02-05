Madrid home a total loss after Saturday night fire

Fire
Fire(MGN)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 5:57 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MADRID, New York (WWNY) - It was a busy night for fire crews in St. Lawrence County.

A fire broke out Saturday evening near Madrid on State Highway 310.

Fire Chief Jacob Roome said the fire was fully involved in a two story home when crews arrived on scene.

He says there was one male living there at the time, but he was able to get out uninjured.

Crews were able to contain the blaze quickly, but stayed on scene for several hours as weather conditions caused some trucks to freeze up as they were tending to hot spots.

A cause has not been made to the public and Roome says the structure is a total loss.

