Margaret “Peggy“ Dwyer, formerly of Massena

Margaret “Peggy” Dwyer passed away on Sunday, January 29, 2023, with her husband at her side in their home in Spring Hill, Florida. (Source: Funeral Home)

SPRING HILL, Florida (WWNY) - Margaret “Peggy” Dwyer passed away on Sunday, January 29, 2023, with her husband at her side in their home in Spring Hill, Florida. Daughter of Gerald and Elizabeth “Betty” Patterson, she was born on October 20, 1948, in Massena, NY. She married David Dwyer on December 5, 1970. She is survived by her husband David, daughter Elizabeth Dinerstein, her husband Alex, grandsons Jacob (10) and Benjamin (8), Bluffton, SC and Christian Dwyer, New Port Richey, Florida. She is also survived by brothers Gerald, Potsdam, NY, and Ian, Peru,NY, sister Charline Paladino. A sister Dina Weinstein and brother Kevin Patterson predeceased her.

She worked as a nurse’s aide in Ohio and receptionist for Doctor Hans Levy, Potsdam, prior to marrying David Dwyer. She became a stay-at-home Mom to be with her two children in their early years. She later worked at Northern Alliance Appraisals, Sposa Bella Bridal Shoppe, Cathy Smith Interior Design @ The Homefront and Segar Real Estate as a receptionist. Peggy enjoyed bowling with her friends in the ladies bowling league. She was an avid golfer, winning the Ladies Club Championship at Potsdam Town and Country Club in 2004. She enjoyed lunches and dinners every month with her friends from Holy Family High School.

In 2017 Peggy and David moved to the Timber Pines retirement community in Spring Hill, Florida. Peggy’s greatest joy was her family especially her two grandsons Jacob and Benjamin. A devoted wife, mother, daughter and sister, Peg was the epitome of selflessness and loyalty to her family and friends. Despite her many health struggles, her life was an example of kindness. She never met a stranger nor let anyone down. She made many wonderful friendships in Timber Pines, joined the pickleball club as a social member and provided delicious potluck dinners for the weekly Saturday cookout. She also organized monthly dinners with a group of her closest friends.

As her health continued to deteriorate, she received tremendous support from her Timber Pines and North Country friends. Peggy will be dearly missed by all who were lucky enough to have known her. Her life was an example of kindness. She was an angel when she was among us and now that same angel is looking down on us with love from above.

A celebration of Peg’s life will be held at 12 noon on Sunday, February 19, 2023, at the Timber Pines Lodge Main Room. In the Spring, there will be calling hours and a service at Garner Funeral home, followed by burial at Hale Cemetery in Norfolk, NY. Thoughts, memories, prayers and condolences for the Dwyer family can be shared @www.garnerfh.com.

