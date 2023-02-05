Parishville Fire Dept. sent to house fire 3 separate times to control blaze

PARISHVILLE, New York (WWNY) - In Parishville, Fire Chief Ed Cool says their department was dispatched to a home on Allens Falls Road for a working fire.

Cool says no one was home at the time and the homeowner was in the process of making repairs.

After containing the blaze, they had to be re-dispatched to the scene two separate times as the fire rekindled. Crews worked to extinguish those hot spots.

Cool says the structure was also a total loss and the owner does not have insurance. The cause of that blaze is under investigation.

