Red Cross assisting tenants in Lyons Falls apartment fire

By 7 News Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 9:58 PM EST
LYONS FALLS, New York (WWNY) - A fire in a Lyons Falls apartment building displaces the tenants of all three of the building’s units.

Saturday night, the Lyons Falls Fire Department responded to a call of heavy smoke throughout the 3-unit apartment building at 4021 Markham Street.

Upon arrival, officials say they say heavy smoke coming from the eves of the roof and all apartments were completely filled with smoke.

They say the fire was confined to the basement with some floor damage to the first apartment. The apartments each received heavy smoke damage.

The cause is under investigation, though the fire is thought to be electrical in origin.

All occupants were evacuated safely. The American Red Cross is assisting those effected.

