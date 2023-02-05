Saturday Sports: Hoops, volleyball and mat action takes place with Section and Class tournaments on the line

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It was a busy day on the high school hardwood, with plenty of boys’ and girls’ contests in both the Frontier League and the Northern Athletic Conference.

In Adams, a Boys’ Frontier League matchup as the Spartans hosted South Lewis.

In the 1st quarter, Curtis Staie drills the 3 from the top of the arc to put the Spartans up by 3.

Then it was Robert Piddock with the follow off the block: Spartans up 5.

Aidan McGuire gets loose down low for the bucket for the Falcons, but South Jeff beats South Lewis 66-46.

In Girls’ Frontier League Basketball from Adams, South Jeff entertained Lowville.

In the 1st quarter, Kara Macaulay banks in 2, tying the game.

Back the other way, Brooke Perry drives the lane for the hoop: South Jeff by 2.

Alyvia Millard rips yarn from downtown, but South Jeff beats Lowville 47-43.

In men’s college basketball from JCC, the Cannoneers took on Hudson Valley Community College.

In the 1st half, Matthew Brown lays in 2 off the nice feed: JCC down 3.

Then it was Ibrahim Wally drilling the 3 from the top of the arc: JCC down 4.

Shamell Ponds stops and pops, but JCC falls to Hudson Valley 80-65.

On the women’s side, the JCC ladies also hosted Hudson Valley Community College.

In the 2nd quarter, it was Emily Farrand with the pretty move for the bucket: JCC up 4.

In the 3rd quarter, Kalyna Bryant comes up with the board, bucket and is fouled: JCC on top 4.

It’s Bryant again with the baseline drive for 2, but JCC falls to Hudson Valley 85-80.

In Frontier League Volleyball, Lowville met South Jeff for the B Division title at Case Middle School.

It’s Peyton Cole with the blast that finds open court for the Red Raiders.

Then it was Cole again with the rocket for the point.

Lowville goes on to sweep South Jeff 3-0. The scores 25-16, 25-21 and 25-23.

In the C Division Championship, undefeated Beaver River took on Sandy Creek for the title.

It was Maiya Hathaway with the blast for the point for the Lady Comets.

Madelyn Hylen counters for the Lady Beavers with the point.

This match would go 5 games, with Beaver River winning 3-2. The scores 13-25, 25-21, 13-25, 25-23 and 16-14.

The A Division title was the final one up for grabs as Indian River met host Watertown.

In game two, it was JayLynn Robinson with the point at the net for Indian River.

Watertown’s Kate Ciscell answers, finding open court for the point.

Indian River would win in 5 games by scores of 17-25, 26-28, 25-16, 25-14 and 15-8.

Section 3 held it’s class wrestling tournaments at a number of sites around the section.

In Philadelphia, Indian River was the host of the Class A tournament, with the Warriors, Carthage Comets and Watertown Cyclones 3 of the 10 total teams competing in the event.

For Carthage Ryan Munn placed 1st at 102, Ayden Downing 1st at 110, and Shay Sinitiere 1st at 126.

For Indian River, Tomah Gummow was 1st at 118.

Carthage would win the team title, Indian River was 3rd and Watertown placed 7th.

