Snowtown USA festivities wrap up with chili and sculptures

By Sandy Torres
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 6:10 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Snowtown USA festivities came to a conclusion on Sunday with lots of things for local residents to do.

One of the main attractions was being able to walk the grounds of Zoo New York for free, sponsored by the Youth Alliance of Jefferson County.

The opportunity drew in hundreds. And while people were there, they got a chance to taste some chili from past grand champions of the North Country Chili Cook-Off, which runs through February 22nd.

Organizers say it was a great way to bring people together and wrap up the weekend’s events.

“You know, we try to look for things that are going to be healthy, bring families, teenagers, people of all ages together,” said Celia Cook of the Youth Alliance of Jefferson County.

“It’s a beautiful day today, it warmed up a little bit. Some awesome ice sculptures out there, great turnout, lots of people showing up for some awesome chili,” said Lyndsey Bartlett, of Johnny D’s Restaurant.

As Bartlett mentioned, sculptors finished their ice creations they have been working on all weekend as people got a glimpse of the finished work.

The first place winner was a cat sculpture created by Grae Haldeman and his sculpting partner.

