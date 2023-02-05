Trailer fire in the Town of Champion sends 1 to the hospital

TOWN OF CHAMPION, New York (WWNY) - A trailer home in the Town of Champion caught fire Saturday evening.

According to Great Bend Fire Chief Mark Pomerville, crews responded to reports of a fire on Jackson II Road in the Town of Champion around 6:30 PM.

Pomerville says local law enforcement, who were the first on scene, were able to use fire extinguishers to contain the blaze until fire crews arrived and a water source was established.

Pomerville says he believes the blaze started from a heater that was thawing frozen pipes under the home when it caught fire.

There was one person home at the time and they were taken to the hospital with possible cold exposure.

The trailer is not a total loss, but extensive repairs would need to be made.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.