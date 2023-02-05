Warmer on Sunday with some rain and snow

By Kris Hudson
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 9:31 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Temperatures tonight will be warming up as we see an increase in southernly winds.

Sunday we will start out mostly dry as rain and snow moves in during the afternoon. Highs on Sunday will be in the mid to upper 30s.

Monday we will see a few morning snow showers before we start to clear out the rest of the day. Highs will be in the lower 30s.

Tuesday highs will be in the lower 40s with a 90% of rain and snow showers.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 30s.

Thursday highs will once again make it into the lower 40s with a chance of showers.

Friday highs will stay in the upper 30s with another chance of rain and snow showers.

