Watertown fire chief to propose plans for department staffing at Monday’s city council meeting

City of Watertown Fire Chief Matt Timerman is asking city council to increase their...
City of Watertown Fire Chief Matt Timerman is asking city council to increase their department’s staffing levels from 66 to 73.
By 7 News Staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 4:31 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - City of Watertown Fire Chief Matt Timerman is asking city council to increase their department’s staffing levels from 66 to 73.

In a memo to city council, Timerman says they were denied SAFER Grant funding which is federal money that would cover the salaries and benefits of new firefighters for three years. In turn, he says their current staffing generates very high levels of overtime, spending close to $700 thousand so far this fiscal year.

Timerman says that’s 87% of their overtime budget used in the first 58% of this year.

He also says since they were denied, their administrative captain position would need to be demoted, putting additional work on other people in the company.

Timerman has made two recommendations to council for them to review:

1) Leave the administrative captain position in place and increase staffing to 73, he says that would result in roughly $170 thousand in savings annually.

or 2) Leave the administrative captain in place and increase staffing to 69, it would result in less savings at around $109 thousand but allow for a SAFER application for 4 personnel if council desired.

Timerman will discuss this report in front of city council at Monday night’s meeting.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights
Troopers: 500 bags of heroin seized in traffic stop
Clubhouse at Watertown Golf Club
Golf course clubhouse never inspected before city’s purchase, electrical issues found
Barry Crayford
2 charged with cocaine possession
A trailer home in the Town of Champion caught fire Saturday evening.
Trailer fire in the Town of Champion sends 1 to the hospital
The bus involved in Saturday's crash, in which six people were killed.
Police identify drivers in crash that killed 6 in town of Louisville

Latest News

Fire Truck
Parishville Fire Dept. sent to house fire 3 separate times to control blaze
It was a busy day on the high school hardwood, with plenty of boys’ and girls’ contests in both...
Saturday Sports: Hoops, volleyball and mat action takes place with Section and Class tournaments on the line
Fire
Red Cross assisting tenants in Lyons Falls apartment fire
A trailer home in the Town of Champion caught fire Saturday evening.
Trailer fire in the Town of Champion sends 1 to the hospital