CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Alex Adrian Kitts, 58, of Canton passed away at his home while under the loving care of his family.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, February 10, 2023 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 21 Park Street, Canton. A prayer service will begin at 7:15 PM. Additional off-street parking is available behind “LUNA” at 18 Park Street.

Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, April 22 starting at 1:00 PM at the Marine Corps League, 1835 NY 345, Madrid, NY 13660.

Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery in Massena.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Marine Corps League in Madrid, Hospice and Palliative Care of St. Lawrence Valley or St. Lawrence County Cancer Fund.

Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Canton have been entrusted to Alex’s care and arrangements.

Alex was born August 28, 1964 in Massena, NY and was the son of the late Donald J. and Margaret M. (Hebert) Kitts. He was a 1984 graduate of Canton High School and enlisted in the US Marine Corps after high school. He served honorably for 12 years from June 1984 to June 1996.

Alex was owner/ operator of Kitt’s Trash Removal serving Ogdensburg, Canton, Madrid and Morristown areas.

Surviving are four loving daughters Maricel Kitts of Canton, Marilyn Kitts of Houston, TX, Maricella Kitts of Canton and Marissa (Taylor) Chien of Saranac Lake; a sister Sheli (Wayne) Ellison of Potsdam; grandson Julian; nephews David Scovil, A.J. Ellison and Benjamin Ellison; and close friends Gene & Connie Barto and Linda Kingston.

He was predeceased by his parents and a sister Jean Kitts (1976).

Alex was very proud of his service in the Marine Corps. He was a Life Member of the Marine Corps League in Madrid and served 12 years as Commandant. He was also North Area Vice Commandant for the Marine Corps League in NYS.

Alex enjoyed watching sports, he collected “N” scale model trains and doing puzzles. He also thoroughly enjoyed precious time with his children including watching their sporting events, coaching for the Pee Wee Soccer League as well as taking long rides through the countryside and eating out at his favorite restaurants, Silver Leaf and L.E.A.’s Diner.

