Black River Valley Concert Series

Lowville - Next up - Ruby Shooz
Ruby Shooz is part of the Black River Valley Concert series In Lowville.
By Craig Thornton
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 4:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

Ruby Shooz…

Next up this year for the Black River Valley Concert Series is Ruby Shooz! This group of maniac musicians brings back the great sounds and images from the 50s and 60s, along with some newer classics. Good old rock ‘n’ roll with a high energy delivery – the Shooz give you the sights and sounds of an era not forgotten. Saturday night, February 11, at 7:30 PM at the Lewis County Historical Society at 7552 South State St. in Lowville.

Advance sale tickets available at the Lewis County Historical Society, Café Z (Lowville) and Dr. Guitar (Watertown). Single individual ticket $18; single season ticket (including two guest passes) $100.

At the door tickets: single student ticket $12; single individual ticket $20; family ticket (two adults/up to four children) $45.

Saturday, February 11 at 7:30 pm at the Lewis County Historical Society

This great music series is back for 2023
