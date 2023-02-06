Chamber to host ‘Coffee & Connections’

Chamber of Commerce Coffee and Connections
By 7 News Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 8:27 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Greater Watertown-North Country Chamber of Commerce is hosting a speed networking event.

Chamber president and CEO Kayla Jamieson talked about “Coffee and Connections” on 7 News This Morning. She says it’s a smaller, scaled-down version of the chamber’s Business After Hours. But this one’s in the morning.

You can watch her interview in the video above.

It will be Tuesday, February 7, at Atman Juice Bar and Café. The doors open at 7:30 a.m. and the event itself will be from 8 to 9 a.m.

You can register at watertownny.com.

