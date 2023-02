WEST SENECA, New York (WWNY) - An earthquake shook up parts of western New York early Monday morning.

The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a quake with a magnitude of 3.8 at 6:15 a.m.

The epicenter was near the Buffalo suburb of West Seneca.

There’s been no word on any damage or injuries.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.