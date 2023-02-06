Gradual sunshine today

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - We could see some light snow early, but it should be mostly dry today.

Clouds will give way to mostly sunny skies by afternoon. Temperatures will end up in the upper 20s and low 30s.

Overnight temperatures will be mainly in the teens.

Tuesday will be warm with showers late in the day, which could mix with snow depending on the temperature where you are. Highs will be in the low 40s.

Wednesday will be partly sunny with highs in the mid-30s.

Rain showers are on tap for Thursday. Highs will be in the mid-40s.

There’s a small chance of rain on Friday. Highs will be around 40.

It will be around 30 on both Saturday and Sunday. There’s a chance of snow on Saturday and it will be partly sunny on Sunday.

