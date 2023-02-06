Gradual sunshine today

Monday AM weather
By Beth Hall
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 6:11 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - We could see some light snow early, but it should be mostly dry today.

Clouds will give way to mostly sunny skies by afternoon. Temperatures will end up in the upper 20s and low 30s.

Overnight temperatures will be mainly in the teens.

Tuesday will be warm with showers late in the day, which could mix with snow depending on the temperature where you are. Highs will be in the low 40s.

Wednesday will be partly sunny with highs in the mid-30s.

Rain showers are on tap for Thursday. Highs will be in the mid-40s.

There’s a small chance of rain on Friday. Highs will be around 40.

It will be around 30 on both Saturday and Sunday. There’s a chance of snow on Saturday and it will be partly sunny on Sunday.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights
Troopers: 500 bags of heroin seized in traffic stop
Barry Crayford
2 charged with cocaine possession
Clubhouse at Watertown Golf Club
Golf course clubhouse never inspected before city’s purchase, electrical issues found
A trailer home in the Town of Champion caught fire Saturday evening.
Trailer fire in the Town of Champion sends 1 to the hospital
Fire
Madrid home a total loss after Saturday night fire

Latest News

7-day forecast
Monday AM weather
WX
Warmer on Sunday with some rain and snow
WX
7 News This Evening Weather
7 day
A cold start to the weekend