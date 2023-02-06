Hancock Street fire sends one to the hospital

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Hancock Street home received minor damage in a Sunday evening fire.

The Watertown Fire Department responded to calls of a stove fire call around 7 PM.

Fire officials on scene say the kitchen area was heavily damaged, but fortunately the flames were contained and put out in 10 minutes. The rest of the home is okay.

There were no injuries, however one of the home’s residents was taken to Samaritan Medical Center for possible smoke inhalation.

Others on scene include the Watertown Police Department, the Watertown City Codes Department, and Guilfoyle Ambulance.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

