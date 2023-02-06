Howard Jerome “Howie” Jock, “Sakohawitha”, Bear Clan, 55, of Akwesasne

Howard Jerome “Howie” Jock, “Sakohawitha”, Bear Clan, 55, of 2 James Thompson Road, Akwesasne, Ontario passed away surrounded by his family on February 4, 2023 after a brief illness. (Source: Funeral Home)

AKWESASNE (WWNY) - Howard Jerome “Howie” Jock, “Sakohawitha”, Bear Clan, 55, of 2 James Thompson Road, Akwesasne, Ontario passed away surrounded by his family on February 4, 2023 after a brief illness.

Howie was born on February 20, 1967, the son of the late Ann (Chubb) and Edgar Jock. He was the youngest son of the “Jock Boys” and yet still like a big brother to so many people he met along the way.

Howie was a doer and didn’t sit idle for too long. He was always helping someone out with whatever they needed. His passion was heavy machine work and family. He loved traveling, the Buffalo Bills, Boston Bruins, visiting with family, hosting get togethers, hanging out with “the bags” and “the boys.” He was known for his jokester ways and giving you the shirt off his back. He never thought twice about jumping in to help someone and did it wherever he went – even on vacation. He lived life large and loved even larger. Many stories of him being in the right place at the right time to help people are often told. He was a member of the Sons of the American Legion Squadron 1479 and a volunteer fireman with the Hogansburg Akwesasne Fire Department for many years. He was the proud owner/operator of Jock’s Excavating. He was also a former member of the Local 440 and worked at Bear’s Den for several years.

Howie is survived by his wife and lifelong companion, Maureen Thompson; his five children, Theo Mitchell (Iakokatste), Truman (Alexandria), Tori (Hank), Taelor, and Thomas Jock, all of Akwesasne; four grandchildren, Awenniserahthe, Wentiioh, Kahetiioh and was greatly anticipating his fifth in July; and a chosen grandson Creed.

He is also survived his eight brothers and 6 sisters, Warren Jock, Carol Thompson, both of Akwesasne, Dave (Frances) Jock of Kingston, Barbara (Larry) Mitchell, Kathy White, also of Akwesasne, Harriet (Joe) Cheek of Mississippi, Mike Jock of Akwesasne, Mark (Maxine) Jock of Florida, Alvin (Caroline) of Akwesane, Connie (Jerome) Gibson of Syracuse, Roger (Diane) Jock, Glen (Lisa) Jock, Nelson (Donna) Jock, and Patricia (Troy) Barnes, all of Akwesasne; a chosen siblings, Stanley Thompson, Kenny Perkins, Robin Tarbell, Jerry Gambill, Dean George, Jane George, Joy Jock, Boo Boo Mitchell and Margaret LaFrance. He is also survived by his wife’s family, Timmy Thompson (Becca), Luke Thompson, Roger Thompson (Peggy), Robert Thompson (LucyAnn), Norris Thompson (Sylvia), Velma Cook (Leon), Ruth Seymour, Lucille Cook (Ronnie), Stephanie Thompson (Harvey Delormier), his faithful canine companion, Charlie “Chucky”, so many nieces, nephews and cousins – too numerous to count.

He was predeceased by his parents Ann and Edgar, his father and mother-in-law, James and Esther Thompson; a sister-in-law, Patricia Jock; and his brothers-in-law, Angus “Um” Boots, Angus White, Danny Thompson, and John Square.

Friends may call at his home, 2 James Thompson Road on Wednesday beginning at 4:00 PM until 1:00 PM Thursday followed by visitation at the Indian Way Longhouse, Jock Road, beginning at 3:00 PM until the time of his service on Friday at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow the services in Jock Road Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing may consider memorial contributions to be made in his memory to the Sons of the American Legion Squadron 1479.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, where friends may share memories and offer condolences online at www.donaldsonfh.com.

