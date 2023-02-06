Everyone’s friend Jeffrey J. “Poncho” Turner, 61, of Watertown, died January 31, 2023, at 5:55pm at Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown. (Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Everyone’s friend Jeffrey J. “Poncho” Turner, 61, of Watertown, died January 31, 2023, at 5:55pm at Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown.

Born January 1, 1961, in Watertown NY, a son of Jeffrey and Dorothy Fleming Turner. He graduated from Watertown High School, being voted Class Partier of the Class of 1980.

Poncho was always a hard worker who liked cash in his pocket. From his younger years working at his snow blowing business and at Tubolino’s Christmas Tree Farm to his teenage years at DiStefano Gardens his work ethic was unmatched. Poncho then followed in his father’s footsteps and began working at Knowlton Brothers, Inc when he was 18 years old until he was disabled in 2020.

Poncho loved having a good time with his friends and was truly blessed with the gift of gab, which he shared with us all generously. Over his years he enjoyed riding his Fat Cat and dirt bikes down the tracks, snowmobiling around the city during snowstorms, skiing at Dry Hill, hunting in Star Lake, camping and boating on Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River, picking leeks in places he could not disclose, riding his bicycle everywhere for many years in any weather and making backyard fires for, and playing with, the neighborhood kids. The kid in him never grew up. Thank you, Poncho! The New York Giants were his football team!

Poncho was a member of the Red & Black Empire League Championship team of 1980; the Watertown Elks Lodge 496; United Steelworkers Union Local 1450 at Knowlton’s and participated in Watertown City’s Rough Tough Football League on Sundays for many years.

Surviving Poncho are two nieces and a nephew: Brittany (Chris) Turner Nickerson, Pennsylvania; Diedre Turner and Jay Turner, Florida. He was also very loved and taken care of by his close friends Chip and Kim Parker, LaFargeville, NY as well as many other lifelong friends that never let him down.

His Dad, Mom and brother Johnny all predeceased him.

Arrangements with DL Calarco Funeral Home, Inc. There will be no calling hours per his wishes. A “Poncho Pub Crawl” for all his friends and burial in Dekalb Junction will be planned for late spring.

In lieu of flowers please donate to the Wounded Warrior Project in Poncho’s memory.

To send flowers, plant a tree or to leave a condolence in memory of Jeffrey J. “Poncho” Turner, to the attention of Chip and Kim Parker, please visit www.dlcalarco.com

