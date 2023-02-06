WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Three Mile Bay Fire Department is hosting its 45th annual Lyme Ice Fishing Derby this weekend.

Fire department president Charle Mount talked about the derby on 7 News This Morning.

Watch the video above for his interview.

The derby is Saturday, February 11, and Sunday, February 12. Maps will be available showing where it’s safe to fish.

It costs $12 to enter.

You can register at the fire hall from 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday, February 10. You can also register at tmbfc.com, Chaumont Hardware, and the Thousand Islands Bait Store.

