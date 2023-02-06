Make your reservations for Shapiro Award dinner

By 7 News Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 2:51 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The public is invited to attend the dinner for the 69th Annual Israel A. Shapiro Citizenship Award.

Greater Watertown-North Country Chamber of Commerce President & CEO Kayla Jamieson appeared on 7 News at Noon on Monday to talk about the event. Watch her interview above.

The recipient of this year’s award is 7 News sports anchor Mel Busler.

The award will be formally presented at a dinner on Thursday, March 2, 2023, in the banquet room at Faichney Drive Business Complex.

Reservations can be made online or by contacting the GWNC Chamber of Commerce during business hours at 315-788-4400 by February 21.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights
Troopers: 500 bags of heroin seized in traffic stop
Barry Crayford
2 charged with cocaine possession
Clubhouse at Watertown Golf Club
Golf course clubhouse never inspected before city’s purchase, electrical issues found
Fire
Madrid home a total loss after Saturday night fire
A trailer home in the Town of Champion caught fire Saturday evening.
Trailer fire in the Town of Champion sends 1 to the hospital

Latest News

661 Factory Street
Watertown building could soon see tenants again
WWNY
WWNY Make your reservations for Shapiro Award dinner
Your Turn
Your Turn: feedback on Contour Airlines, golf course clubhouse & Blizzard of ‘77
Lashanna Charlton
Mother sentenced to 20 years in Treyanna Summerville’s death