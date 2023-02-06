Paul passed away peacefully on Sunday afternoon February 5, 2023 with his loving family by his side at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center. (Source: Funeral Home)

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Funeral Services for Paul J. Brouillette, 85, of Ogdensburg, NY will be held at 3:30pm on Wednesday (February 8, 2023) at the St. Philip & James Catholic Church in Lisbon with Rev. Kevin O’Brien & Pastor Floyd McCallum co-officiating. Calling hours will be held also on Wednesday prior to the funeral from 12:00pm to 2:00pm at the Fox & Murray Funeral Home. Paul passed away peacefully on Sunday afternoon February 5, 2023 with his loving family by his side at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center.

Paul is survived by his wife, Linda (Gray) Brouillette; sons, Mark (Janet) of Waddington, Robert (Karen) of Ogdensburg, and daughter Kari (David) Koban of Palm City, FL; grandchildren Jonathan (Micheline), Nickolas (Molly), Andrew (Kristine Sharp), and Spencer (Mary) Brouillette, Morghan (Caleb) Flanigan; great grandchildren Cooper, Avery, Henry, Graham, and Sydney.

Paul was preceded in death by his parents Antoine and Germaine (LeBlanc) Brouillette, both of French Canadian descent. Paul was a first generation American and bilingual speaking both French and English.

He was born in Ogdensburg, NY on September 25, 1937 the only child of Antoine and Germaine (LeBlanc) Brouillette. He attended Ogdensburg schools, leaving at a young age to pursue employment. In 1959, he married the love of his life, Linda (Gray) Brouillette. They spent 63 years together until his passing.

His employment career led him to work for several local businesses including Dodd’s Dairy, Diamond National, and local Construction companies, leading to self employment in the early ‘70′s. He often shared stories with his family including fond memories of Dodd’s dairy, of delivering glass bottles of milk, and what ultimately happens when the truck stops abruptly. At Christmas, Paul would make a batch of eggnog, drawing on the memories of Dodd’s recipe. He eventually ventured out on his own as a multi-facetted general contractor, building several houses from start to finish including his family residence on the Moreland road. His talent and high level of perfection can be seen in several local houses where he and his sons would climb up on stilts and install elaborate stipple ceilings complete with swirls, circles, feathers, and glitter. During his self employed career, he worked for many years as a private carpenter for a variety of physicians, constructing additions and renovations, retiring in 2000. Paul was also a member of the National Guard for eight years, advancing to the rank of Sergeant. In his free time he enjoyed the comradery and competition of the local pistol clubs. He and Linda also enjoyed high level square dancing for many years around the North Country and Canada.

Retirement allowed Paul to follow and explore new talents including sketching, drawing, and painting as well as indulge in his passion for wood working. He was most at home in his shop creating many treasures. A hammer, saw, screwdriver, or paint brush were common tools used by an uncommon man to bring his ideas to life. Whether it was an ornate clock, lazy susan, log cabin lamp, nature painting, rolling pin, or other decorative figurines, his attention to detail, creativity, and immense imagination, complemented his artistic talents and abilities.

Memorial contributions in Paul’s honor can be made to Saint Philip and James Catholic Church, or Lisbon Wesleyan Church. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared online at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.

