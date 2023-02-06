Sunday Sports: JCC Men’s Basketball looks to bounce back from Saturday loss

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Men’s college basketball from JCC topped the local sports menu on Sunday as the Cannoneers hosted Adirondack Community College.

Coach Joe Vaadi’s team was looking to bounce back from an 80-65 loss to Hudson Valley Community College Saturday.

In the 1st half, Jeremiah Smith goes inside to Jeraen Crockett who hits the short jumper: JCC up 2.

Then it was Eric Eastham spotting up from the wing and hitting the 3: Cannoneers by 1.

Dante Stokes pulls up and buries the jumper to put the Cannoneers on top 3.

Then it was Eastham going up strong inside for the basket: 10-6 JCC.

Jermaine Jackson hits the fadeaway in the paint.

Adirondack nips JCC 87-85.

The Frontier League volleyball championships took place at Case Middle School on the Watertown City School District campus on Saturday, but it won’t be the last tournament that takes place there this year.

Watertown High School has been selected to host the upcoming Section 3 Girls’ Volleyball championships for the next 2 years.

It’s the first time that a Frontier League school has hosted the sectional volleyball championships, and Watertown Athletic Director Mark Taylor says landing this prestigious event has been a work in progress.

”It’s taken a long time, you know? And it takes a lot to put together what you need to host a sectional final here at Case Middle School. We’ve got a lot of good facilities in the North Country that could do a good job at this,” said Taylor.

The tournament has been traditionally held somewhere along the thruway, but now will be held on a rotating basis between the North Country, the Mohawk Valley and the Syracuse area.

Watertown Girls’ Volleyball Coach Robin Boomhower says in order to hold an event like this, a great deal of work has to take place behind the scenes.

”We host the Frontier League Championships which is kind of a preview for us, a little practice run for us to make sure that we are doing everything the way it needs to get done. With Mark Taylor being the Watertown Athletic Director, he is a huge volleyball person who has been around it for a long, long time, and he has done a lot of the work. Between he and I and Coach Sundberg who has been around, this is going to be a wonderful, wonderful opportunity,” said Boomhower.

And for perennial powers like Beaver River, a team that has made several appearances in the sectional finals and is undefeated heading into sectional play, not having to travel a long distance to play in the championship would be a huge advantage if they were fortunate enough to make it to the finals.

”Over the years and decades we’ve traveled. You know for us, if we played at JD [Jamesville-Dewitt] or Chittenango or Canastota, those were the closer ones. There were years that we played even farther south than that. You play at Hamilton College and some of those places that we use to have finals at. It would just be a really a long day, so this is really nice,” said Beaver River Girls’ Volleyball Coach Gene Sundberg.

The Girls’ Section 3 Volleyball Championships are set to take place on Saturday, Feburary 18th.

The Lowville Red Raiders captured another Frontier League B Division Championship Saturday, beating South Jeff 3-0 in the Frontier League B Division championship game.

With the win, Lowville improved to 12-3 on the season and will now get ready for sectionals.

But unlike past years, the Red Raiders will be playing in the Class C bracket instead of Class B due to enrollment numbers.

”Those are our goals that we set. Goal number one: win the league. Goal number two: win the league tournament. And goal number 3 is win sectionals. That’s always our goal is to be playing our best volleyball in February, and right now that’s what we’re doing, thankfully. That’s what we build for. We play our game, we’re a tough team to beat,” said Lowville Girls’ Volleyball Coach Jim Rhodes.

