Watertown building could soon see tenants again

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - More than a year after being condemned, 661 Factory Street in Watertown could soon host tenants again.

According to the city’s Bureau of Code Enforcement, the complex has satisfied all the items on the condemnation list for the first, second and third floors.

The building was condemned in the summer of 2021 with the city citing insect, electrical and plumbing issues.

There is some work to be done in the basement, but that can be done separately from the upper floors.

The city is waiting on an inspection certificate, which will be sent after a third party does an electrical inspection.

Once that’s in, codes officials say the building can be occupied for its legal purpose and house tenants again.

