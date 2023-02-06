Wilfred F. Lewis, 80, of Deferiet

Wilfred F. Lewis, 80, of Wilna Ave. Deferiet, died Sunday evening, February 5, 2023 at Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown where he was a patient for three days. (Source: Funeral Home)

DEFERIET, New York (WWNY) - Wilfred F. Lewis, 80, of Wilna Ave. Deferiet, died Sunday evening, February 5, 2023 at Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown where he was a patient for three days.

Willy was born on July 13,1942 in Deferiet, the son of the late Harold and Rosella (Ashlaw) Lewis. He was a 1961 graduate of Carthage Central School and later received his associate degree in Business from Canton ATI. He started his long career in banking with the former Seaway National Bank in Watertown. He then was employed with St. Lawrence Bank in Carthage which eventually became what is now Community Bank, NA. He had over 30 years in banking and continued part time after his retirement. He also was the owner of the Whistle Stop in Deferiet for over 30 years. He sponsored many softball, baseball and bowling teams through the years.

Willy was a former member of St. Rita’s Church in Deferiet and was a member of BPOE Lodge # 1762 in Carthage, Knights of Columbus Council # 291 and Carlowden Country Club. He was very active and enjoyed bowling, golfing, shuffleboard and he loved to cook. He found great enjoyment in traveling with family and friends, especially to Europe. He was a loving uncle to many nieces and nephews and they will greatly miss him.

He is survived by his two sisters: Judith New of Carthage and Noresta Abernathy of Anniston, Alabama and several nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his brothers, Gerald, Marvin, David, Mark, Timothy and Gordon Lewis and a sister, Patricia Gagnon.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, February 11 at St. James Catholic Church with Rev. David DeLuca officiating. Burial will be in the spring in Hillside Cemetery, Great Bend. Calling hours will be on Friday, February 10th from 3-6pm at the Bezanilla-McGraw Funeral Home in Carthage. To leave a condolence, go to www.bezanillafh.com.

