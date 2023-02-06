Mother sentenced to 20 years in Treyanna Summerville’s death

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - The woman who pleaded guilty in the death of her daughter in 2020 has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Lashanna Charlton’s sentence was handed down in St. Lawrence County Court Monday morning.

She pleaded guilty in December to first-degree manslaughter in the death of her daughter, Treyanna Summerville, in their Gouverneur home on June 22, 2020.

Charlton will also face five years of supervision after she’s released from prison. An order of protection was granted for Summerville’s half-sister, who was originally charged with Summerville’s murder. That charge was later dropped. The half-sister was 13 at the time of Summerville’s death.

Summerville was found dead in their home after being beaten and starved. She was days away from her high school graduation. Court documents say Charlton struck Summerville with a hammer — causing infection and sepsis — and failed to feed or seek medical attention for her daughter.

Charlton originally faced faced charges of murder, manslaughter, and endangering the welfare of a child. She pleaded guilty to manslaughter in a pre-trial conference.

In a statement following the sentencing, District Attorney Gary Pasqua said:

“Today is ultimately about justice for Treyanna and the other victim in this case. That brave survivor gave a heartbreaking and powerful statement to the Court. And it’s important to note that both victims suffered years of abuse and neglect at the hands of the defendant.

“Treyanna’s death was tragic. This was a loss that no amount of time can provide solace. Treyanna will never get to live a normal life and experience the milestones that we all look forward to — graduations, falling in love, raising our children. Treyanna spent much of her short life trying to protect her sibling.

“Unfortunately that protection only comes now because Treyanna lost her life. This sentence will hopefully allow the family to heal and allow the survivor a chance to be nurtured and cared for in the loving environment she deserves. She now has the protection Treyanna desperately wanted for her as the defendant serves a lengthy sentence as punishment for her actions. That is justice for both of them.”

Pasqua said the state police Bureau of Criminal Investigation and Forensic Identification Unit assisted with the prosecution.

Treyanna Summerville (WWNY)

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.