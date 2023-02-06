Your Turn: feedback on Contour Airlines, golf course clubhouse & Blizzard of ‘77

Your Turn
Your Turn(WWNY)
By Diane Rutherford
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 2:09 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Flight tracking software said 34 Contour Airlines flights were canceled in 2 weeks between Ogdensburg and Philadelphia. The CEO says icy weather and mechanical issues have been challenging:

My son-in-law and grandchildren missed my husband’s funeral because they were stuck in Philly for 2 days waiting on the flight with Contour to Ogdensburg!

Susan Beyette Mereau

The runway was clear and ready. The deicing equipment was broken down...I was told this for days before I bought a new ticket and, as we speak, I’m still waiting for my refund.

Jamie M Adams

Electrical issues were discovered inside the clubhouse at the Watertown Golf Club. The city recently spent $3.4 million to buy the course, but an inspection of the building was never done before the purchase:

The “due diligence” of the three on the council who rammed this through shines brightly here!

Karl Helmer

This is a non-event...This was a good purchase for the preservation of prime property.

Kristine Sullivan

We marked the 46th anniversary of the Blizzard of ‘77. Some of you shared your memories:

My kids had to come home from (the) sitters by snowmobile.

Peggy Kinney

My parents were stuck in Syracuse for almost a week. Let’s just say we had a lot of fun!

Sara Stabins Freda

