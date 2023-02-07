Academic All-Star: Jane Moosbrugger

By 7 News Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 1:08 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jane Moosbrugger from Potsdam Central School is this week’s 7 News Academic All-Star.

She appeared on 7 News at Noon on Tuesday. Watch her interview above.

Jane is one of the top students in her class.

She’s a member of National Honor Society and the soccer team. She also ran track.

In addition, Jane plays violin in the school orchestra.

She plans to major in exercise science in college and go to graduate school to earn a degree in physical therapy.

