Academic All-Star: Jane Moosbrugger

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jane Moosbrugger from Potsdam Central School is this week’s 7 News Academic All-Star.

Jane is one of the top students in her class.

She’s a member of National Honor Society and the soccer team. She also ran track.

In addition, Jane plays violin in the school orchestra.

She plans to major in exercise science in college and go to graduate school to earn a degree in physical therapy.

