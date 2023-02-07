Antonia “Neddie” H. Goldsworth, 93, of St. Regis Falls & Hopkinton

Antonia “Neddie” H. Goldsworth, 93, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 5, 2023 with her family by her side.(Source: Funeral Home)

ST. REGIS FALLS, New York (WWNY) - Antonia “Neddie” H. Goldsworth, 93, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 5, 2023 with her family by her side.

She was born in Bohemia, Long Island, on October 13, 1929 to the late Adolph and Antonia (Balsanek) Rysanek. Neddie graduated from Sayville High School. On April 7, 1951 she united in marriage with Gerald “Jerry” Goldsworth at St. Ann’s Episcopal Church in Sayville, Long Island. They shared 69 years together until Jerry predeceased her in 2020.

In early adulthood, she worked at a button factory, hand making pearl buttons from Oyster Shells. She later worked in the office of a roofing company until moving to the North Country in 1969. After relocating to Hopkinton, Neddie worked as the Guidance Office Secretary for the Parishville-Hopkinton Central School District for over 22 years until her retirement in 1993.

In her free time, Neddie enjoyed reading, gardening, and knitting. Well into her 80′s she took great pride in her flower and vegetable gardens. Throughout her years, she donated hundreds of knit hats to area organizations. Many children’s heads have been kept warm because of Neddie.

Besides her parents and her loving husband Jerry, she is predeceased by her siblings; brothers Adolph and Joseph Rysanek, sister Ethel Baldelli, and a son in law; John Walker.

Neddie is survived by her daughter; Pamela Walker, her grandchildren; Morgan (Brandon) Dufrane and Samuel (Jordan Doe) Walker; and great grandchildren Harper Jean and Jaxson John Dufrane.

In accordance with Neddie’s wishes, there will be no public services. Arrangements are entrusted to Hammill Funeral Home in St. Regis Falls where memories and words of comfort can be shared at www.hammillfh.com. Donations may be made in Neddie’s name to Hospice of the North Country.

