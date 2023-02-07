Beagle announces run for second term as Lowville’s mayor

Lowville Mayor Joseph Beagle
Lowville Mayor Joseph Beagle(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Feb. 7, 2023
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - The village of Lowville’s mayor is throwing his hat into the ring for another term.

In a release Monday, first-term Mayor Joseph Beagle announced he’s running for reelection.

Beagle says he’s been on the village board for 12 years. In his time as mayor, he said he has worked to upgrade village facilities and infrastructure, including improvements to the DPW garage and in-progress upgrades of the water and wastewater systems.

Also, a $19.8 million five streets project with new water, sewer, storm drainage, and pavement was completed while he was mayor.

He said he “has the necessary experience to continue the business of improvements set in motion by the last board.”

He has lived in the community for 53 years.

The only challenger in the race so far is political newcomer Kae Young.

The post is non-partisan, which means that candidates don’t run on party lines.

Village elections are on March 21, with new terms starting on April 1.

