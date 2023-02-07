Breezy with rain late in the day

Tuesday AM weather
By Beth Hall
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 6:15 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The day starts chilly but will end up well above freezing.

Temperatures started in the single digits and teens above zero. Highs will be around 40.

The day starts with sunshine but clouds up toward afternoon. We expect rain, snow, and possible mixed precipitation by late afternoon.

It will also be breezy. Winds could gust from 30 to 40 mph.

Wednesday starts cloudy but becomes sunny. Highs will be in the mid-30s.

It will be rainy Thursday and freezing rain is possible earlier in the day. Highs will be around 40.

It will be around 40 again on Friday, when there’s a 30% chance of rain.

There’s a 60% chance of snow on Saturday. Highs will be in the upper 20s.

Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 30s.

It will be mostly cloudy Monday with highs in the low 40s.

