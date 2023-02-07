Cinema Ten is Back

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

Cinema 10 begins its Spring 2023 season on Monday February 13th with a screening of Aftersun, a 2022 UK film directed by Charlotte Wells, at 7:15 pm at the Roxy in Potsdam.

In her directorial debut, Charlotte Wells brings audiences a heart-wrenching tale of reflection and reconsideration as a woman remembers the final holiday she took with her father some 20 years ago. Taking place in the past and present, Sophie remembers the vacation through home video footage while trying to reconcile the father she knew with the man she didn’t. Film Critic James Luxford of the BBC called Aftersun “a tremendous film. Something that looks at a hard topic like depression in a very beautiful and human way.” (2022, UK/US, 102 min, Rated R: language and brief sexual material, mental health)

General Admission: $5.50 for individual and $45 for season tickets (shareable!) Students and Senior Citizens: $4.50 for individual and $35 for season tickets (shareable!)

Cinema 10 is made possible by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature. For more information please visit https://www.cinema10.org .

