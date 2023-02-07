Dessert Theater this week at T.I. High School

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s a 25-year tradition for the Thousand Islands High School Select Choir.

Choir members Marena Grenier and Evangeline Hopper talked about their annual Dessert Theater. Watch the video above for their interview on 7 News This Morning.

It’s at 7 p.m. on Friday, February 10, at the high school auditorium.

There will be a mix of pop, a cappella, and music theater tunes sung by a mixture of groups and soloists.

It costs $5 for students and $10 for members of the community. Dessert is free.

Tickets are available at the door and from choir members.

