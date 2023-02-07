Ellen Burke Heffernan Long, 86, of Morristown

Ellen passed away on Sunday, February 5, 2023. (Source: Funeral Home)

MORRISTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Funeral Mass for Ellen Burke Heffernan Long, age 86, of Morristown NY, will be held on Saturday, February 11, 2023, at 11:00AM at St. John the Evangelist Church located on 506 Gouverneur Street, Morristown NY, with Rev. Christopher C. Carrara officiating. The burial will be in Pine Hill Cemetery in Morristown following the Mass. Visitation will be held on Friday, February 10, 2023, from 4:00PM to 6:00PM at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Ellen passed away on Sunday, February 5, 2023.

Ellen is survived by her children, Ann Long Clair (Bill) of Elizabeth IL, Robert E. Long Jr. (Pam Mead) of Portland OR, Kathleen Long (Robert Santore) of Syracuse NY, and Mary Ellen Pierce (John C.) of Syracuse NY; a brother, Dr. Henry J. Heffernan of Seattle, WA; grandchildren, Frances Clair, Emmett Clair (Katie), Marie Clair, and Elizabeth Clair, Sara Long and Ella Long, Robert Matteo Santore and Nathaniel Long Santore, Mariah Pierce, Madeline Pierce, and Adele Pierce.

Ellen is predeceased by her siblings, Edward Heffernan, Jeanne Marie Bertrand, and Francis Patrick Heffernan, Jr.

Ellen was born on October 6, 1936, in Elmira NY, the daughter of the late Francis P. and Catherine M. (Burke) Heffernan. Ellen graduated from Fayetteville-Manlius High School and later attended Le Moyne College and graduated from St. Joseph’s Hospital School of Nursing. She married Dr. Robert E. Long, Sr. on June 25, 1960, at the Immaculate Conception Church in Fayetteville, NY. He predeceased her on May 31, 2013.

Ellen was first employed at Upstate Hospital in Syracuse in Pediatric Research. She worked as a nurse in many settings over the years, as a floor nurse at St. Joseph’s Hospital, for the Syracuse City School district, and at Lyndon Pediatric in Fayetteville, NY with her husband. Ellen loved reading and could often be found in a comfy corner with a good book, a glass of wine and a plate of cheese and crackers. She was always at her happiest spending time with her family at our home on the St. Lawrence River. Ellen and husband Bob Long enjoyed bird watching and nature. Both were involved in many environmental causes over the years. Ellen was a member of the Onondaga Audubon Society, SUNY Upstate Auxiliary and The Corinthian Club of Syracuse NY.

Donations may be made in Ellen’s memory to the Morristown Public Library, 200 Main Street, Morristown NY, 13664.

