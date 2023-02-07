Gerald Wescott Cook, 90, of Owls Head

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 3:57 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Gerald Wescott Cook, 90, of Owls Head, NY, passed away on Sunday, February 5, 2023, at Champlain Valley Physician’s Hospital in Plattsburgh, NY.(Source: Funeral Home)

OWLS HEAD, New York (WWNY) - Gerald Wescott Cook, 90, of Owls Head, NY, passed away on Sunday, February 5, 2023, at Champlain Valley Physician’s Hospital in Plattsburgh, NY.  He was born in Malone, NY, on August 30, 1932, to the late Meldon and Beatrice (Coolidge) Cook.  He retired from the Bellmont Highway Department in Owls Head, NY in 1994.  He enjoyed riding around in the Rhino, visiting, and puzzle books.

On November 2, 1957, he was married to Shirley Mae Barcomb, at St. Helen’s Church in Chasm Falls. Gerald was predeceased by his wife of 57 years, Shirley (Barcomb) Cook in 2014.  Along with his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers, Douglas (Sharon) Cook of Owls Head; Donald Cook of Middleport, NY; and a sister, Pauline (Marshall) Smith of Norwood, NY.  Gerald was also predeceased by his nephews Ricky Malley, Jerry Smith, and Jimmy Cavers. 

He is survived by three sons, Gary (Pam) Cook of Wildomar, California; Barry (Dawn) Cook of Owls Head, NY; and Andrew “Bunny” (Devina) Cook of Perth, Western Australia; his 9 grandchildren, Jenine and Nycole; Kevin, Cory, and Brandon (Laura) Cook; Zachary, Kiara, Tavis, and Tenneson; his 8 great grandchildren, Faith, Kylie, and Ryder; Ivan; Samuel, Leo, and Everly; Marnie Ray; and many nieces and nephews. 

He is also survived by five sisters, Barbara (late Ken) Belanga of Owls Head, NY; Janet (Gordie) Cavers of Ormstown, Quebec, Canada; Margorie (late Ken) Hutchins of Owls Head, NY; Nancy (late Richard “Dick” Malley) (Ken) King of Owls Head; Peggy (Perry) Scott of Owls Head, NY; and a sister-in-law Lynn Cook of Middleport, NY.

There will be no calling hours.  Donations may be made in his memory to the Owls Head-Mt. View Volunteer Fire Department, 46 Ragged Lake Rd, Owls Head, NY 12969.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.olearyfuneralservice.com Arrangements for cremation are under the care of the O’Leary Funeral Service of Canton.

