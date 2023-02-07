Gloria M. Watson, 94, of Madrid, died Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital after a brief stay. (Source: Funeral Home)

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 11 AM in the United Church of Madrid with Rev. Thomas Jones officiating. Burial will be held in the Madrid Cemetery in the spring.

Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Canton is in charge of Gloria’s care and arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to New Beginnings Clothing and Food Outreach, Madrid or to United Church of Madrid.

Gloria was born in Ottawa, Canada on February 21, 1928, a daughter of the late Naaman and Ethel (Quinn) McConnell. She graduated from High School of Commerce in Ottawa and moved permanently to the US in 1949.

On June 11, 1949 she married Basil M. Watson in Ottawa with Rev. Robert Good as celebrant. The couple raised two sons and a daughter. Basil passed June 12, 1970.

Gloria had worked for Bell Telephone in Canada and later retired as Assistant Manager Clerk for the US Postal Service in Madrid.

She is survived by her two sons, Bryan Watson of Madrid and Mark (Marsha) Watson of Madrid; two grandchildren Matthew (Brittany) Watson and Megan Watson; two great-grandchildren Elliott and Beckett Watson; and two nephews Bruce and Glenn Carr.

In addition to her husband Basil, she is predeceased by a daughter Laura Merrill who passed July 14, 2011.

Gloria was quite involved with her community. She was highly involved with the New Beginnings Clothing & Food Outreach, Order of the Eastern Star Fulton Chapter #515, she belonged to a bowling league in Canton and the VFW #1231 Auxiliary. When her husband was in the Madrid Fire Department, Gloria would cook turkeys and pies for the Thanksgiving Day fund raiser.

She loved to watch hockey, go snowmobiling and downhill skiing, knitting, tent camping with the family at Blake and Long Pond, as well as, caring for her dogs and horses and cooking and preparing dinners for family. She was known for her fruit cakes too.

