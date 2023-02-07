Highlights & scores: Frontier League boys’ hoops action

(WWNY) - In boys’ Frontier League basketball on the hardwood Monday night, Immaculate Heart was the site as the Cavaliers entertained Thousand Islands.

- First quarter: Austin Perdle nails the baseline trey to get the Cavaliers out to a fast start.

- Justin Draught with the lefty jumper from beyond the arc.

- Matt Caprara with the nice dish to Peyton Lamon for Thousand Islands.

- Jack Lamon down low with the layup for the Vikings.

- Draught pulls up for the baseline 3.

- Draught continues the hot shooting for the Cavaliers.

- It’s Draught again, taking it to the hoop for 2.

- Caprara, ahead of the pack, lays it up and in.

- Draught from outside with the bucket.

Final: immaculate heart 63, Thousand Islands 41.

The Frontier League basketball playoffs get underway Tuesday night with the boys taking center stage.

Among the games is a Class D semifinal as Sackets Harbor entertains Lyme.

The Patriots are currently 17-1 on the season, their lone loss coming against Harrisville in the Charlie Bridge tournament.

Coach Jeff Robbins hopes this is the start of what could be a great postseason.

“At this point of the year i just talked to the boys at practice yesterday. You know, it’s win or go home,” he said. Every game now we’re playing for the opportunity to play for a championship, so we have to be ready. We’re going to get everybody’s best shot, both in the playoffs and the sectionals. These are the games we want to play, these are the games we’ve been working for.”

Monday’s local scores

Boys’ high school basketball

Immaculate Heart 62, Thousand Islands 41

Lowville 61, General Brown 51

Massena 61, OFA 57

Brushton-Moira 43, Madrid-Waddington 34

Chateaugay 64, St. Regis Falls 37

Girls’ high school basketball

General Brown 98, Sandy Creek 30

Copenhagen 66, Belleville Henderson 33

Alexandria 48, Thousand Islands 34

South Jefferson 54, Carthage 27

Lyme 36, Sackets Harbor 26

Chateaugay 67, St. Regis Falls 13

Canton 59, Salmon River 19

Hermon-DeKalb 54, Heuvelton 37

St. Lawrence Central 63, Colton-Pierrepont 43

Gouverneur 66, Potsdam 19

Hammond 59, Harrisville 34

Malone 66, Norwood-Norfolk 13

Massena 64, OFA 55

Parishville-Hopkinton 39, Tupper Lake 22

Boys’ high school hockey

Salmon River 8, Potsdam 3

St. Lawrence Central 4, Norwood-Norfolk 3

Girls’ high school hockey

Malone 7, Saranac-Lake Placid 0

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.