James E. Fitzpatrick, 70, of Watertown

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 3:52 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
James E. Fitzpatrick, 70, left peacefully under the watch of his sons and daughters-in-law...
James E. Fitzpatrick, 70, left peacefully under the watch of his sons and daughters-in-law early Saturday morning, February 4th.(Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - James E. Fitzpatrick, 70, left peacefully under the watch of his sons and daughters-in-law early Saturday morning, February 4th.

Jim was born to Gertrude Mary Wright and James Ezry Fitzpatrick on October 30, 1952. Jim, a 6′4″ proud Irish-American, loved by all, was an active member of the community.

Jim was a brilliant professor at Jefferson Community College, a revered high school teacher at Watertown High, a football coach, swimming coach, hockey coach, and a Scout leader. Mr. Fitzpatrick was also the “Voice” of the Cavaliers for the IHC hockey games in the 90′s, and will never be forgotten for his tenure as the cherished MC at the Irish Festival in Watertown.

Growing up, Jim was a member of the Watertown High School Swim Team and he continued his love of swimming until the final years of his life. Jim was a member of the 1980 Red & Black Championship football team, and along with sports he loved hunting, fishing and boating with his sons.

Jim married the love of his life, Carolyn Fitzpatrick, county legislator and legend of Jefferson County, in the garden of the Historical Society in Watertown in 1985. Jim is making his way to Carolyn in heaven after stopping by St. Peter’s Pub for a couple of Guinness.

Jim leaves behind his two sons, Thomas and Mark Neveldine, and their wives, Carrie and Alison and his grandchildren, Tyler (Cassidy), Teagan, Billy, Georgia, Marion, and great-grandchild, Tucker. At the time of this publication, we believe this is all of them. Jim is survived by his sisters Leslie, Jamie Fitzpatrick Combs (Alan), and Jenny Fitzpatrick (Dan McKenrick). Jim’s brother Jeff passed away in 2014.

Calling hours will be held Thursday, March 16, 2023 from 4-7pm at the D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc. A funeral mass will be held Friday, March 17, 2023 at 10 am at St. Patrick’s Church followed by burial in Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Fayetteville, NY at 2pm.

Online condolences may be made to www.dlcalarco.com

Contributions may be made to Jefferson County Historical Society, 228 Washington Street, Watertown, NY 13601, St. Patrick’s Church, 123 S. Massey Street, Watertown, NY 13601 or the Alzheimers Society, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Ellen passed away on Sunday, February 5, 2023.
Ellen Burke Heffernan Long, 86, of Morristown
Joseph Paul Coseo, 68, of Shear Road, passed away on Monday, February 6th, 2023 at Samaritan...
Joseph Paul Coseo, 68, of Adams
SUNY Potsdam
SUNY Potsdam names new president after national search
Gerald Wescott Cook, 90, of Owls Head, NY, passed away on Sunday, February 5, 2023, at...
Gerald Wescott Cook, 90, of Owls Head
Mug shots of the civilian men arrested in the law enforcement sting targeting child sexual...
Ten suspects arrested in sting targeting child sexual predators

Obituaries

Gloria M. Watson, 94, of Madrid, died Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital...
Gloria M. Watson, 94, of Madrid
Antonia “Neddie” H. Goldsworth, 93, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 5, 2023 with her...
Antonia “Neddie” H. Goldsworth, 93, of St. Regis Falls & Hopkinton
New York Air Brake
New York Air Brake adding Watertown-based assembly jobs
Michael Snow
Judge recuses himself in Snow murder trial
Thousand Islands High School Dessert Theater
Dessert Theater this week at T.I. High School