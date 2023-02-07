James E. Fitzpatrick, 70, of Watertown

James E. Fitzpatrick, 70, left peacefully under the watch of his sons and daughters-in-law early Saturday morning, February 4th. (Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - James E. Fitzpatrick, 70, left peacefully under the watch of his sons and daughters-in-law early Saturday morning, February 4th.

Jim was born to Gertrude Mary Wright and James Ezry Fitzpatrick on October 30, 1952. Jim, a 6′4″ proud Irish-American, loved by all, was an active member of the community.

Jim was a brilliant professor at Jefferson Community College, a revered high school teacher at Watertown High, a football coach, swimming coach, hockey coach, and a Scout leader. Mr. Fitzpatrick was also the “Voice” of the Cavaliers for the IHC hockey games in the 90′s, and will never be forgotten for his tenure as the cherished MC at the Irish Festival in Watertown.

Growing up, Jim was a member of the Watertown High School Swim Team and he continued his love of swimming until the final years of his life. Jim was a member of the 1980 Red & Black Championship football team, and along with sports he loved hunting, fishing and boating with his sons.

Jim married the love of his life, Carolyn Fitzpatrick, county legislator and legend of Jefferson County, in the garden of the Historical Society in Watertown in 1985. Jim is making his way to Carolyn in heaven after stopping by St. Peter’s Pub for a couple of Guinness.

Jim leaves behind his two sons, Thomas and Mark Neveldine, and their wives, Carrie and Alison and his grandchildren, Tyler (Cassidy), Teagan, Billy, Georgia, Marion, and great-grandchild, Tucker. At the time of this publication, we believe this is all of them. Jim is survived by his sisters Leslie, Jamie Fitzpatrick Combs (Alan), and Jenny Fitzpatrick (Dan McKenrick). Jim’s brother Jeff passed away in 2014.

Calling hours will be held Thursday, March 16, 2023 from 4-7pm at the D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc. A funeral mass will be held Friday, March 17, 2023 at 10 am at St. Patrick’s Church followed by burial in Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Fayetteville, NY at 2pm.

Online condolences may be made to www.dlcalarco.com

Contributions may be made to Jefferson County Historical Society, 228 Washington Street, Watertown, NY 13601, St. Patrick’s Church, 123 S. Massey Street, Watertown, NY 13601 or the Alzheimers Society, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.

