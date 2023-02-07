Joseph Paul Coseo, 68, of Adams

Joseph Paul Coseo, 68, of Shear Road, passed away on Monday, February 6th, 2023 at Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown. (Source: Funeral Home)

ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - Joseph Paul Coseo, 68, of Shear Road, passed away on Monday, February 6th, 2023 at Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday, February 9th, 2023 from 12:00 – 2:00 PM at Reed & Benoit Funeral Home. A funeral service will immediately follow at 2:00 PM with Father Donald Robinson officiating. A Celebration-of-Life gathering will immediately follow at the Sackets Harbor American Legion Post 1757. To honor Joe, please wear your “Sunday” jeans and a flannel shirt.

Burial will be held in the spring at St. Peters Catholic Cemetery in New Boston.

Joseph was born on September 21st, 1954 at Mercy Hospital in Watertown, son of the late Richard H. and Ernestine “Helen” (Hubbard) Coseo.

Following his graduation from Copenhagen Central School in 1973, he enlisted in the United States Navy, serving in Vietnam as an air traffic controller. He was honorably discharged in 1977. His remaining years of employment were spent in the construction trade as a Heavy Equipment Operator.

On August 23rd, 1980 he married Jenny M. Overton at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Copenhagen with Monsignor Gordon Coseo officiating.

An avid outdoorsman, Joseph enjoyed hunting, going to camp, and 3-wheeling with his friends on “Thirsty Thursdays.” He was at his happiest when he was logging and spending time with his grandkids.

Survivors include his wife of 42 years, Jenny M. Coseo of Adams, NY; a daughter, Kelly A (LeRoy) Barkley of Adams, NY; two grandchildren, Shooter J.L. Barkley and Cordelia M.M. Barkley; three siblings, Michael J. (LaVerne) Coseo of Tazewell, VA; Mary L. Coseo of Glens Falls, NY; and Theresa M. (Stewart) Patchen of Tylerville, NY; a sister-in-law, Janice M. Coseo; a stepbrother, Kenneth Thompson of Harrisville, NY; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Joseph was predeceased by his parents, Richard and Helen, a brother, Richard G. “Butch” Coseo, and a sister, Cathy A. LaGrow.

Memorial donations may be made to the Sackets Harbor American Legion Post 1757 at 209 Ambrose St, Sackets Harbor, NY 13685.

Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc. and condolences may be made online at www.reedbenoit.com.

