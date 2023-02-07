Judge recuses himself in Snow murder trial

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - The judge who was set to preside over the Michael Snow murder trial has recused himself.

St. Lawrence County Court Judge Greg Storie didn’t explain why he withdrew from the case.

Franklin County Court Judge Craig Carriero will take his place.

The trial, which was originally set to begin on January 23, is now expected to get underway in March.

Snow is accused of murdering SUNY Potsdam student Elizabeth Howell on February 18, 2022, as she walked on a road near the campus.

The 21-year-old music education major was found lying on the side of College Park Road with gunshot wounds.

A grand jury indicted Snow on counts of second-degree murder, first-degree manslaughter, first-degree assault, and first-degree criminal use of a firearm.

