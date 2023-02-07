Lawmakers weigh in on upcoming State of Union address

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWNY) - President Joe Biden will deliver his second State of the Union address Tuesday at 9 p.m.

He will stand before a divided Congress at a time when just a quarter of U.S. adults say things in the country are headed in the right direction, according to a new poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. About three-quarters say things are on the wrong track. And a majority of Democrats don’t want Mr. Biden to seek another term.

We spoke with lawmakers who represent the north country in Washington to see what topics they think the president should address.

“The economy continues to be a concern. The inflation - that is a big, big problem for so many families in my district. Small businesses are struggling,” said north country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (R. - 21st District).

As inflation and the economy continue to be the biggest concerns for those in the north country, New York’s senators believe there are other issues President Biden will address.

“If there is any stern part of his speech, it might be around the debt ceiling about how fundamental this is to our future, and to how America is seen in the world,” said Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (D. - NY).

“The back and forth between Speaker McCarthy and the MAGA Republicans, it shows lack of unity, which is very, very worrisome and troublesome,” said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D. - NY).

On the minds of many is whether the president gives a glimpse into his plans for 2024.

“I think one of the key features that people should be looking for is any signals from the president saying that he’s going to be the nominee in 2024, or if he’s going to abdicate that and choose retirement,” said north country Congresswoman Claudia Tenney (R. - 24th District).

Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the newly elected governor of Arkansas, will lead the Republican response following the president’s speech.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.