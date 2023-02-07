Mother & Son Superhero Gala later this month

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s a Mother and Son Superhero Gala.

A Touch of Grace Bridal Shop owner Kathy Lettiere says you can dress up in superhero attire or wear something more formal with a superhero touch. She says there will be face painting there to help with that.

The gala is from 6 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, February 25, at the Watertown Elks Club.

Besides face painting, there will be food, a DJ, and a photo booth.

Admission is $75 per couple and $35 for an extra person. You can buy tickets at A Touch of Grace or by calling 315-788-6164.

Proceeds go to the Mental Health Association.

