New York Air Brake adding Watertown-based assembly jobs

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - New York Air Brake is adding new assembly jobs to its Watertown headquarters.

The company, which manufactures train control systems for the railroad industry, made the announcement Tuesday

NYAB currently employs approximately 250 at its Starbuck Avenue facility. The latest action adds up to 20 new Watertown-based jobs.

“Our manufacturing operations are North American-based, serving the needs of the freight and passenger rail industry,” said Ulisses Camilo, New York Air Brake President and CEO, in a news release. “With the launch of our new brake disc production line in 2023 and now the onboard sanitary systems assembly, we are continuing our commitment to rebuild our Watertown manufacturing operations with products best suited for the site.”

NYAB, which has manufacturing plants in Mexico, Missouri, North Carolina, Illinois, and Watertown, says it brings production closer to its customers and the point of final assembly.

“We are pleased to bring another new opportunity to Watertown,” said Camilo. “This community is and has been the heart of our business for over 130 years. Watertown and Jefferson County at large are good places to live and work. As we continue to expand our business, we will continue to evaluate production opportunities here.”

