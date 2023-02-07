Robert “Sunshine” Johnson, 86, of West Stockholm

Mr. Robert “Sunshine” Johnson, age 86, of West Stockholm, NY passed away suddenly at his residence in the Town of Stockholm on Saturday, February 6, 2023. (Source: Funeral Home)

WEST STOCKHOLM, New York (WWNY) - Mr. Robert “Sunshine” Johnson, age 86, of West Stockholm, NY passed away suddenly at his residence in the Town of Stockholm on Saturday, February 6, 2023. There will be a graveside service in the spring at West Stockholm Cemetery. There will be a celebration of life held on Sunday, March 12th at 2 pm at the Barking Dog Saloon in West Parishville. Arrangements are with the Garner Funeral Service. Condolences for the Johnson/Foster families can be shared @garnerfh.com

Robert is survived by a son Jon (Vickie) Bickford; grandchildren Joseph Ryan Allan Wood, Makiah Murray and Sofie Mae Murray; brothers Ralph, Ronnie and Wayne Johnson and several nieces and nephews.

Mr. Robert Johnson was born in Constable, NY to John Johnson and Luella Hayes. He worked at Elliott’s Hardwoods for several years and then at Benny Richard’s farm for several more years. His main love though was tinkering with cars in the garage. He loved working on all of the Demolition Derby cars and loved the challenge of getting an old car going again. Robert was living with his niece and nephew Joann and Joey Foster. He had been living with them for years. He enjoyed spending time with them and especially their children Makenna, Ashton and Cameron Foster.

