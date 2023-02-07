SUNY Potsdam names new president after national search

SUNY Potsdam
SUNY Potsdam(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 3:57 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - SUNY Potsdam has named a new president.

The university’s board of directors has selected Dr. Suzanne Smith following a national search.

Dr. Smith is currently provost/vice president for academic affairs at Georgia Southwestern State University.

She will begin her new job at SUNY Potsdam around April 19.

Dr. Smith received a Ph.D. in child and family development from the University of Georgia in 1996; an M.S. in family and child development from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University in 1992; and a B.A. from Erskine College in behavior science in 1990.

She also completed the Management Development Program at the Harvard Graduate School of Education.

The SUNY Potsdam has been without a president since November 2021. That’s when the last president, Dr. John Graham, died unexpectedly.

Dr. Philip Neisser, a SUNY Potsdam dean, has been serving as the school’s officer-in-charge since January 2022.

