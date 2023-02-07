Tomorrow’s Health: Marriage, socioeconomics & mental health, vitamin D

(WWNY) - New research finds being married can keep you healthy, regardless of whether you and your spouse get along, and there’s a vitamin supplement that may ward off diabetes.

Health benefits of marriage

Being married could help you maintain lower blood sugar levels.

That’s according to a new study in the BMJ journal, which found people living with a spouse have a higher likelihood of having healthy levels of blood sugar.

The research found the same was true among married couples regardless of whether the marriage was harmonious.

The study looked at adults age 50 and older and determined having a spouse or co-habitating partner may play a role in your health in mid to later life.

Socioeconomics & mental health

People from the least wealthy backgrounds are more likely to have mental health disorders later in life.

A new study looked at socioeconomic conditions of the participants at age 30 and then compared their mental health at age 52 and found there was a higher risk among those who had a lower socioeconomic position.

Researchers say more preventative measures are needed to reach those at risk.

Benefits of vitamin D

Vitamin D may help lower the risk of diabetes for some vulnerable patients.

Researchers at Tufts University found higher vitamin D intake was associated with a lower risk of developing type 2 diabetes for about 10 million adults who have pre-diabetes.

Researchers say patients should discuss potential benefits and harms of vitamin D supplements with their doctor.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.