Audit: Lisbon Central failed to submit Medicare claims

ALBANY, New York (WWNY) - Lisbon Central School missed out on about $20,000 in Medicaid reimbursements it may have been entitled to.

That was a finding of an audit released Wednesday by the New York state comptroller’s office.

Auditors say district officials didn’t identify students who received Medicaid-eligible services from the district, nor did they file claims to cover part of the cost of those services.

The audit says that the district didn’t submit claims for providing services for speech, occupational, or physical therapy for 11 likely eligible students, in addition to special transportation for them.

In addition to submitting claims, auditors recommended establishing written procedures for Medicaid claims and making sure staff maintain necessary documentation.

In response, district officials said they will conduct a cost-benefit analysis to determine if they should submit claims and develop a policy for submitting claims if they find that it is financially beneficial for the district.

