CANTON, New York (WWNY) - St. Lawrence-Lewis BOCES will hold a referendum vote Wednesday on the sale of a piece of property in St. Lawrence County.

The sale will support the St. Lawrence County Emergency Communications Project.

The sale consists of four acres of land on White Hill Road in the town of Hopkinton for $1. The sale would include a communications tower on the property that was built in 2017.

If the vote passes, the property will be used by county emergency services.

There will also be a proposition for the purchase of 13 acres in Norwood for $30,000 that would provide a shorter access route in the future to the Norwood village water system.

Polls for the referendum will be open from noon to 8 p.m. at the St. Lawrence-Lewis BOCES in Canton, Seaway Tech Center in Norwood, Northwest Tech Center in Ogdensburg, and Southwest Tech Center in Gouverneur.

