Boil water advisory issued in Potsdam

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - A water main break near the SUNY Potsdam campus has prompted a boil water advisory.

The advisory from village officials advises people along Pierrepont Avenue from Bay Street to village limits to boil their water before consuming it.

Village officials called the break near Bay Street significant.

The advisory was issued until further notice.

Due to a water main break, the Village of Potsdam has issued a boil water advisory that affects the entire SUNY Potsdam campus and any residences along Pierrepont Avenue, from Bay Street to the village limits.

SUNY Potsdam is telling students to use only boiled or bottled water for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and preparing food.

The college says the advisory will remain in place for at least 24 hours and up to 72 hours, or until the water can be tested and approved for consumption again by health authorities.

The campus will remain open for classes and regularly scheduled activities. Athletic practices, registered student organization meetings and other campus activities may proceed as scheduled, as long as the advisory is followed.

However, while the advisory is in effect, the college tells its community:

Do not drink water from faucets, taps and water filtration stations on campus and in affected locations.

Do not make ice, brush your teeth, wash dishes or prepare food with water from the tap on campus and in affected locations.

SUNY Potsdam is working to make boiled and bottled water available in specific campus locations and will provide an update shortly.

Employees and students who live off campus should bring their own water to campus or purchase bottled water at campus retail locations or vending machines today.

It is still safe to use tap water for showering, bathing and handwashing with hot water. Remember not to ingest the water while bathing or washing your hands.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.