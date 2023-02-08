Career-Tech All-Star: Katie Love

Career-Tech All-Star: Katie Love
By 7 News Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 8:42 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
NORWOOD, New York (WWNY) - Katie Love is drawn to cooking.

“When I’m cooking, I feel energized, and I feel motivated,” she said. “I feel like I can actually complete something.”

The Massena student studies culinary arts at Seaway Tech in Norwood. She’s this week’s 7 News Career-Tech All-Star.

Watch the video above to see her at work and to learn more about her.

