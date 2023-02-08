Dale R. Landon, 87, of Brasher Falls

The family of Dale R. Landon, age 87 are saddened to announce his passing on Friday, February 3rd, 2023 at Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse, NY. (Funeral Home)

BRASHER FALLS, New York (WWNY) - The family of Dale R. Landon, age 87 are saddened to announce his passing on Friday, February 3rd, 2023 at Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse, NY. Friends and relatives may be received on Friday, February 10, 2023 from 10:00 am until the time of the service at 12:00 pm at the Phillips Memorial Home, Massena.

Burial will take place at the convenience of the family in the spring in Calvary Cemetery, Massena, NY. Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Phillips Memorial Home, 64 Andrews St. Massena, NY.

Dale was born on August 7th, 1935 to the late Howard H. and Dora (Shoen) Landon.

Dale worked at St. Mary’s Church in Massena, St. Patrick’s Church in Hogansburg, and Brasher Falls Central School District until retiring in the early 2000′s.

Dale was a devoted father who shared his love for hunting and fishing. Dale always enjoyed telling stories about his outdoors experiences. He loved camping in Santa Clara, NY and St. Regis Falls every summer for many years where he developed a keen fellowship with his close group of friends. Dale had a fun sense of humor and always enjoyed a good prank. He loved to watch both baseball and softball.

A daughter Tammy Wagoner and husband Jeffery of Lafayette, IN. and son Terry Landon and wife Ericka of Azle, TX and six grandchildren survive Dale.

In addition to his parents, his caring wife Jean of 61 years, a son Larry Landon and a son Michael Landon, in infancy, predeceased him.

Online condolences, memories and pictures may be shared with the family by visiting www.PhillipsMemorial.com

